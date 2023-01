videoDetails

DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath

Shailender Kumar | Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 12:06 AM IST

In Uttarakhand's Joshimath, cracks are appearing in houses and hotels and water is coming out of the ground at many places due to road subsidence. Expressing protest against the crackdown, people came out on the streets by lighting torches. Today in DNA, watch the 'survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath.