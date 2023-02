videoDetails

DNA: Swami VS Saint at Sanatan

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 11:08 PM IST

A heated argument took place between Mahant Rajudas of Hanumangarhi and Swami Prasad Maurya in a TV channel program in Lucknow. The controversy started with a tweet by Mahant Rajudas. Swami Prasad Maurya said that he will come in the TV debate then. When Mahant Raju Das will not come. After which the supporters of Swami Prasad Maurya started a scuffle with Mahant Raju Das in the lobby of the hotel.