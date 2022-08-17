DNA: 'Chinese threat' 450 km away from Indian border!

Whatever decisions are being taken in Colombo, the capital of Sri Lanka, are directly related to the security of India. There is a port named Hambantota in Sri Lanka. The distance of Kanyakumari from this port is about 450 km. China's spy ship has reached this port.

| Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 01:40 AM IST

