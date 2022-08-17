DNA: 'Chinese threat' 450 km away from Indian border!
Whatever decisions are being taken in Colombo, the capital of Sri Lanka, are directly related to the security of India. There is a port named Hambantota in Sri Lanka. The distance of Kanyakumari from this port is about 450 km. China's spy ship has reached this port.
Whatever decisions are being taken in Colombo, the capital of Sri Lanka, are directly related to the security of India. There is a port named Hambantota in Sri Lanka. The distance of Kanyakumari from this port is about 450 km. China's spy ship has reached this port.