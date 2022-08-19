DNA: 'Test Drive' of Death Pots on Mumbai's Roads

Mumbai, a city from where the highest tax collection takes place, but in this city, a husband and wife died due to potholes on the roads. This incident raises questions on the system which has assumed that potholes are the reality of the roads of this country. Today in DNA, when will the country's roads get freedom from potholes?

Aug 19, 2022

