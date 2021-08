DNA: The decorum of the Parliament get disturbed by the uproar by the Opposition MPs.

In the monsoon session of Parliament, the opposition created a ruckus and the entire session was lost due to this ruckus of the opposition in both the houses of the Parliament. The Rajya Sabha reached the limit on Tuesday when opposition MPs climbed the table and started creating a ruckus. Rajya Sabha Speaker Venkaiah Naidu became emotional about this incident and condemned the behavior of the opposition.