DNA: The era of Khalistan in Punjab is a big threat to the security of the country

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 11:10 PM IST
Once again the era of Khalistan is visible in Punjab. What happened in Ajnala of Amritsar is a big threat to the security of the country. Lovepreet was arrested after a huge uproar in Amritsar, Punjab. But Lovepreet was released due to lack of evidence and not being present on the spot. After which Amritpal Singh threatened that if any case was registered against anyone, there would be agitation in the whole of Punjab.

