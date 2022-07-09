DNA: The Inspirational Story of Bilal Ahmed of Kashmir

Meet Bilal Ahmed, the 'Hero' of Kashmir who will represent India in the International Taekwondo Championship to be held in Thailand. Taekwondo player Bilal Ahmed comes from a simple family in the Budgam district of Kashmir. The journey of Bilal to reach this point will inspire anyone.

| Updated: Jul 09, 2022, 12:42 AM IST

