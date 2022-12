DNA: The shocking video of 'Atithi Devo Bhava'

| Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 10:54 PM IST

The video of molestation of a Korean YouTuber woman in 'Mumbai', which is called the financial capital of India, has gone viral. In this video, a young man is allegedly seen molesting a female YouTuber. The Korean woman was streaming live from her YouTube channel. Then, a young man starts misbehaving with the woman. After the video of this incident went viral, a complaint has been registered against the youth under various sections.