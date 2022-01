DNA: The story of the budget from the first time till now, how the budget became 'free' from copy paste

The current Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the country's budget in Parliament on February 1 at 11 am. But you will be surprised to know that the budget of India was not always presented at 11 am. In the year 1860, the first budget of slave India was presented at five o'clock in the evening.