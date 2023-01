videoDetails

DNA: This is not a breach in PM Modi's security at all

Shailender Kumar | Updated: Jan 12, 2023, 11:26 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Hubli in Karnataka today. Where a large number of people stood on the streets to welcome him. After which PM Modi did a road show to accept the greetings of the people. During this road, a small boy reached very close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's car with a garland. After which SPG and policemen stopped.