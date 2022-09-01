DNA: A helmet that is complete air purifier!

Now as the weather changes, so will the challenge of pollution. This concern increases more for those people who pass by two wheelers. Delhi is the most polluted city in the whole world. But now to deal with this problem, a Delhi-based startup has designed a special kind of helmet which can filter the outside air.

