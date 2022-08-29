NewsVideos

DNA: Truth behind the terror connections of madrassas in Assam?

If any action is taken on madrasas, a lot of politics is done by linking it to religious angle. Assam is being discussed about the crackdown on illegal madrassas. But it is not hidden from anyone that the madrassa on which the action was taken had its connection with two terrorists who were arrested by the police yesterday.

|Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 11:54 PM IST
