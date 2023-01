videoDetails

DNA: 'Tukde Tukde' gang excited over propaganda documentary!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 24, 2023, 10:56 PM IST

It cannot be possible that there should be talk of tukde-tukde gang and JNU should not be discussed. BBC has released a propaganda documentary to harm the image of India and PM Modi, then the tukde-tukde gang has found a treasure.