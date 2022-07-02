NewsVideos

DNA: Udaipur Killing -- Nupur Sharma's statement took Kanhaiya's life?

Today the people of the country are asking only one question whether Nupur Sharma is responsible for the murder of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur. The question is also whether the Udaipur incident can be justified on the ground that the accused were hurt by the insult of Prophet Muhammad. If the answer is yes, then will the attack on Parliament in 2001 also be considered correct?

|Updated: Jul 02, 2022, 12:56 AM IST
