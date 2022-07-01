DNA: Udaipur Killing -- What can India learn from France?
The whole country is shocked after the massacre in Udaipur. In such a situation, India can learn a lot from France if it wants. Like India, France is also a democratic and secular country. Similar to Udaipur's incident, a teacher named Samuel Paty was murdered in France in 2020 in the name of insulting Prophet Mohammad Sahib.
The whole country is shocked after the massacre in Udaipur. In such a situation, India can learn a lot from France if it wants. Like India, France is also a democratic and secular country. Similar to Udaipur's incident, a teacher named Samuel Paty was murdered in France in 2020 in the name of insulting Prophet Mohammad Sahib.