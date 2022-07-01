NewsVideos

DNA: Udaipur Killing -- What can India learn from France?

The whole country is shocked after the massacre in Udaipur. In such a situation, India can learn a lot from France if it wants. Like India, France is also a democratic and secular country. Similar to Udaipur's incident, a teacher named Samuel Paty was murdered in France in 2020 in the name of insulting Prophet Mohammad Sahib.

|Updated: Jul 01, 2022, 12:54 AM IST
The whole country is shocked after the massacre in Udaipur. In such a situation, India can learn a lot from France if it wants. Like India, France is also a democratic and secular country. Similar to Udaipur's incident, a teacher named Samuel Paty was murdered in France in 2020 in the name of insulting Prophet Mohammad Sahib.

All Videos

Deshhit: Why Devendra Fadnavis agreed for the post of Maharashtra Deputy CM?
25:8
Deshhit: Why Devendra Fadnavis agreed for the post of Maharashtra Deputy CM?
Deshhit: Eknath Shinde's journey from an auto driver to Maharashtra CM
20:55
Deshhit: Eknath Shinde's journey from an auto driver to Maharashtra CM
DNA: Pakistan's link with Kanhaiya Lal's murder?
3:17
DNA: Pakistan's link with Kanhaiya Lal's murder?
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- Terrorism also has a religion?
15:26
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- Terrorism also has a religion?
DNA: Big decision to ban single-use plastic
9:46
DNA: Big decision to ban single-use plastic

Trending Videos

25:8
Deshhit: Why Devendra Fadnavis agreed for the post of Maharashtra Deputy CM?
20:55
Deshhit: Eknath Shinde's journey from an auto driver to Maharashtra CM
3:17
DNA: Pakistan's link with Kanhaiya Lal's murder?
15:26
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- Terrorism also has a religion?
9:46
DNA: Big decision to ban single-use plastic
DNA Video,udaipur murder case,Udaipur murder,udaipur murder news,Udaipur,murder in udaipur,udaipur murder video,Udaipur murder viral video,udaipur news,Udaipur Tailor Murder,udaipur youth muder,udaipur viral video,udaipur murder video viral,udaipur murder video today,udaipur daily news,udaipur tailor,udaipur live murder,udaipur murder ka video,tailor murder in udaipur,DNA,investigation,NIA,Congress,Kanhaiya Lal,France,Charlie Hebdo,india france relation,