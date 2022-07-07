NewsVideos

DNA: Understand how dangerous are Vitamin-D pills?

Ever since Covid-19, it has become a trend not only in India but all over the world to consume vitamin-D pills. People all over the world consume vitamin-D pills for different reasons. Know how vitamin-D pills can have an impact our body from inside, just like the real pill?

|Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 12:08 AM IST
Ever since Covid-19, it has become a trend not only in India but all over the world to consume vitamin-D pills. People all over the world consume vitamin-D pills for different reasons. Know how vitamin-D pills can have an impact our body from inside, just like the real pill?

All Videos

DNA: Why are Muslims scared of Assam government's decision?
3:47
DNA: Why are Muslims scared of Assam government's decision?
Deshhit: Salman Chishti's attempt to jolt India?
43:24
Deshhit: Salman Chishti's attempt to jolt India?
Scientists at CERN discover three
Scientists at CERN discover three "exotic" particles for the first time
Did NASA lose contact with a $32.7 million lunar spacecraft?
Did NASA lose contact with a $32.7 million lunar spacecraft?
'Last call to Qatar' - Everything from tickets and hotels for 2022 FIFA World Cup
'Last call to Qatar' - Everything from tickets and hotels for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Trending Videos

3:47
DNA: Why are Muslims scared of Assam government's decision?
43:24
Deshhit: Salman Chishti's attempt to jolt India?
Scientists at CERN discover three "exotic" particles for the first time
Did NASA lose contact with a $32.7 million lunar spacecraft?
'Last call to Qatar' - Everything from tickets and hotels for 2022 FIFA World Cup
DNA Video,Sources of Vitamin D,Benefits of Vitamin D,lack of vitamins,lack of vitamin d,all the benefits of vitamin d,vitamin d signs of deficiency,signs of vitamin d deficiency,high dose of vitamin d,benefits of vitamin d3,advantage of vitamin d,high amounts of vitamin d,high consumption of Vitamin D pills,excess consumption of Vitamin-D pills in India,world wide consumption of Vitamin D,impact of excess consumption of Vitamin-D tablets,DNA,