DNA: Understand the difference between Khilonjia and Mia Muslims

The Muslim community in Assam is divided into two sections. One community is called Khilonjia Muslim. And the other community is called Miya Muslim. Khilonjia Muslims are those who are believed to be originally from Assam. Whereas Miya Muslims are those who have come to India after migrating from Bangladesh.

|Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 12:24 AM IST
