DNA: Understand the difference between protests and riots

In our country, a certain section of people are now alleging that after the Friday prayers on June 10, people who spread riots are being harassed unnecessarily and everyone should have the right to protest in a democracy. In such a situation, it is very important to understand what is the difference between riots and protests.

|Updated: Jun 15, 2022, 01:18 AM IST
