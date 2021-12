DNA: UPYogi on Zee - Does Yogi really listen to 'Akhilesh's phone call'? Watch how CM reacts

Recently, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and SP leader Akhilesh Yadav had accused CM Yogi of phone tapping, in response to which Yogi Adityanath said, I work for 16 to 20 hours, I do not have time for this.