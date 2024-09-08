Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2789930https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/uttar-pradesh-news-bulldozer-runs-on-market-built-on-village-community-land-2789930.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Uttar Pradesh News: Bulldozer runs on market built on village community land

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 08, 2024, 01:12 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
The government bulldozer ran on the Avadh Market in Unnao. In fact, 22 shops and houses were built by occupying government land at Basaha intersection in Purva tehsil area. The SDM's investigation proved that shops and houses were built by occupying the leased land of the poor and widows. On this, the DM took a big action and bulldozers were run on the illegal construction and the shops were demolished. During this, police force from 4 police stations were present on the spot to control the crowd.

All Videos

Fear continues to grip UP's Sambhal as wolves attack
Play Icon01:08
Fear continues to grip UP's Sambhal as wolves attack
To The Point: Politics Sparks Over Himanta Sarma sets new conditions for Aadhaar card
Play Icon31:04
To The Point: Politics Sparks Over Himanta Sarma sets new conditions for Aadhaar card
Controversy arises over Garbhagriha of temple in Mathura
Play Icon03:46
Controversy arises over Garbhagriha of temple in Mathura
Watch Exclusive Report on Ganesh Chaturthi 2024
Play Icon14:21
Watch Exclusive Report on Ganesh Chaturthi 2024
Stone-Pelting Disrupts Ganesh Chaturthi Procession in Ratlam
Play Icon07:14
Stone-Pelting Disrupts Ganesh Chaturthi Procession in Ratlam

Trending Videos

Fear continues to grip UP's Sambhal as wolves attack
play icon1:8
Fear continues to grip UP's Sambhal as wolves attack
To The Point: Politics Sparks Over Himanta Sarma sets new conditions for Aadhaar card
play icon31:4
To The Point: Politics Sparks Over Himanta Sarma sets new conditions for Aadhaar card
Controversy arises over Garbhagriha of temple in Mathura
play icon3:46
Controversy arises over Garbhagriha of temple in Mathura
Watch Exclusive Report on Ganesh Chaturthi 2024
play icon14:21
Watch Exclusive Report on Ganesh Chaturthi 2024
Stone-Pelting Disrupts Ganesh Chaturthi Procession in Ratlam
play icon7:14
Stone-Pelting Disrupts Ganesh Chaturthi Procession in Ratlam