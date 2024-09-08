videoDetails

Uttar Pradesh News: Bulldozer runs on market built on village community land

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 08, 2024, 01:12 PM IST

The government bulldozer ran on the Avadh Market in Unnao. In fact, 22 shops and houses were built by occupying government land at Basaha intersection in Purva tehsil area. The SDM's investigation proved that shops and houses were built by occupying the leased land of the poor and widows. On this, the DM took a big action and bulldozers were run on the illegal construction and the shops were demolished. During this, police force from 4 police stations were present on the spot to control the crowd.