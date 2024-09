videoDetails

Fear continues to grip UP's Sambhal as wolves attack

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 08, 2024, 01:00 PM IST

Big news is coming from Sambhal in UP. The fear of wolves is increasing here too. Wolves have attacked 4 people including an elderly woman in the district. The elderly woman was seriously injured in the attack. and has been referred to Aligarh. Due to the attack of wolves, the people of Sheorajpur village in Bahjoi area of ​​Sambhal are in panic. The DM has issued an alert to the local administration.