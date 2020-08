DNA: Use of strength and influence now 'against' Supreme Court verdict?

The statements of over 40 lawyers from Delhi and Mumbai have expressed support for advocate Prashant Bhushan, who was convicted of contempt of court by the Supreme Court last week, the lawyers said on August 17, while some signatories did not agree with the contents of Bhushan's tweet, they unanimously believe that tweets do not qualify as contempt of court.