DNA: Video analysis of nature's havoc in California

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 11:44 PM IST

America's California has been facing the havoc of nature for the past one month. A river of steam has formed in the sky of California. Because of which the risk of floods and landslides has increased there. There have been 8 storms in California in two weeks.