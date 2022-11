DNA Video: Teacher becomes 'judgmental' after listening to student's 'surname'

| Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 11:32 PM IST

A video of a classroom has surfaced in Udupi, Karnataka. In which the teacher first asked the student his name. But when the student told his name, the teacher compared him with Ajmal Kasab, the terrorist involved in 26/11. After which the student got angry and showed the mirror to the teacher.