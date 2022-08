DNA: Was Ankita a victim of failed 'Love Jihad'?

In Jharkhand, a 19-year-old boy could not tolerate a 16-year-old girl saying NO. A boy mad in one sided love burnt that girl alive and killed her. This incident happened on the night of 23 August in Dumka.

| Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 11:50 PM IST

In Jharkhand, a 19-year-old boy could not tolerate a 16-year-old girl saying NO. A boy mad in one sided love burnt that girl alive and killed her. This incident happened on the night of 23 August in Dumka.