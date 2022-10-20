NewsVideos

DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 20, 2022

|Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 10:24 PM IST
This segment of DNA brings to you important stories of the day. Watch this video for more information.

All Videos

Taal Thok Ke: Hindu Anger Vs Muslim Anger!
1H4:52
Taal Thok Ke: Hindu Anger Vs Muslim Anger!
Gujarat Elections 2022: Whom will the people of Patan vote for this time?
8:20
Gujarat Elections 2022: Whom will the people of Patan vote for this time?
UK PM Liz Truss resigns
16:22
UK PM Liz Truss resigns
Liz Truss resigns as UK PM after 45 days in the office | Zee News English
Liz Truss resigns as UK PM after 45 days in the office | Zee News English
Buying or bursting firecrackers in Delhi can land you in jail
 Buying or bursting firecrackers in Delhi can land you in jail

Trending Videos

1H4:52
Taal Thok Ke: Hindu Anger Vs Muslim Anger!
8:20
Gujarat Elections 2022: Whom will the people of Patan vote for this time?
16:22
UK PM Liz Truss resigns
Liz Truss resigns as UK PM after 45 days in the office | Zee News English
Buying or bursting firecrackers in Delhi can land you in jail
DNA Video,Non stop news,non stop 50 news,DNA Non Stop News,dna news non stop,non stop news dna,dna nonstop news,non stop news hindi,non stop hindi news,Non stop news today,non stop news aaj ki,dna non stop zee news,non stop news zee news,DNA Non Stop News Today,non stop news dna today,DNA Non Stop News Latest,dna nonstop news latest,DNA non stop,dna non stop latest,PM Modi,Hindi News,Congress,BJP,gujrat election 2022,Hindu Muslim,