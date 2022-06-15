DNA: What are the allegations of corruption against Rahul Gandhi?

Congress party is creating so much ruckus to save the property of the Gandhi family because this matter can increase the problems of the Gandhi family a lot. On the second day of interrogation, ED has asked many such questions to Rahul Gandhi, which can bring a new twist in this case.

| Updated: Jun 15, 2022, 01:04 AM IST

