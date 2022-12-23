NewsVideos
DNA: What are the guidelines of Corona on New Year?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 10:42 PM IST
After the increasing corona in China, now India has also woken up. Bharat Biotech's nasal vaccine has been approved by many agencies. India is the first country in the world, which has allowed the emergency use of the nasal vaccine. The nasal vaccine will be available on the COWIN platform. This vaccine will be administered as a booster dose. The nasal vaccine will be given through the nose. At present, the nasal vaccine will be available only in private hospitals.

