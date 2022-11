DNA: What changed in 6 years of demonetisation?

Tomorrow will complete 6 years since the decision of demonetisation came into force on 8th November 2016. When demonetisation was implemented, this decision was repeatedly questioned, it was made a narrative that it would ruin the country's economy, we would go back many decades but nothing like this happened. Demonetisation has given a new direction to the country's economy and to understand this one must watch this DNA report.