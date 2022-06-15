DNA: What is the meaning of serving only 4 years in Indian army?

The Government of India has announced a new plan regarding the Indian Army. The name of this new scheme is 'Agneepath'. Under this new scheme, now the youth of 17 and a half years to 21 years will be recruited in the army for only four years and they will be given the name of 'Agniveer'.

| Updated: Jun 15, 2022, 01:14 AM IST

