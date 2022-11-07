NewsVideos

DNA: What is the raw script of Pakistan's K-2 plan?

Nov 07, 2022
In Canada, a conspiracy has been hatched against the sovereignty of India in the name of Khalistan Referendum. More than 70 thousand Khalistan supporters participated in this conspiracy. Anti-India slogans were raised in this. It is impossible to fulfill the dream of the Khalistani terrorists, who pursued the dream of fragmenting India by getting such referendums. This time a new plan has been launched to trouble India. Watch the test of this K-2 plan of ISI in DNA.

