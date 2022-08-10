DNA: What was the biggest reason for alliance collapse between JDU and BJP?

There is only one reason for the breakdown of the alliance between Nitish Kumar's JDU and BJP and that is the existential crisis. All the other reasons are involved in this fight for existence. It is said that the big fish swallows the small fish in the sea and does not allow it to live and Nitish Kumar had the same fear. He felt that the BJP would gradually end his existence from politics.

| Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 02:10 AM IST

There is only one reason for the breakdown of the alliance between Nitish Kumar's JDU and BJP and that is the existential crisis. All the other reasons are involved in this fight for existence. It is said that the big fish swallows the small fish in the sea and does not allow it to live and Nitish Kumar had the same fear. He felt that the BJP would gradually end his existence from politics.