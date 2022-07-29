NewsVideos

DNA: What was the main reasons behind the crash of the MiG?

On the night of 28 July, a MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed and Wing Commander Mohit Rana and Flight Lieutenant Aditiya Bal were killed. Today in DNA, we will tell you five reasons for MiG plane crash.

Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 11:58 PM IST
