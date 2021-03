DNA: What will the rescuers of the Batla house's culprit do now?

In Delhi's famous Batla House encounter case, Delhi's court sentenced the accused Ariz Khan death penalty. The court calls the case 'rarest of rare'. Court has also held the Indian Mujahideen terrorist Ariz Khan responsible for the murder of Inspector Mohan Chandra Sharma of Delhi Police, who was martyred in the 2008 Batla House encounter. At that time many leaders had called that encounter fake. What will the rescuers of the Batla house's culprit do now?