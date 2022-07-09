DNA: When will the Indians become world-class citizens?

The work of Bundelkhand Expressway is almost complete now. Prime Minister Modi can inaugurate this expressway on 16 July. This expressway is 296 km long, and has been built in a record 28 months. However, here it is not only about the world-class roads but also about the behavior of the general public.

| Updated: Jul 09, 2022, 12:30 AM IST

