NewsVideos

DNA: When will the Indians become world-class citizens?

The work of Bundelkhand Expressway is almost complete now. Prime Minister Modi can inaugurate this expressway on 16 July. This expressway is 296 km long, and has been built in a record 28 months. However, here it is not only about the world-class roads but also about the behavior of the general public.

|Updated: Jul 09, 2022, 12:30 AM IST
The work of Bundelkhand Expressway is almost complete now. Prime Minister Modi can inaugurate this expressway on 16 July. This expressway is 296 km long, and has been built in a record 28 months. However, here it is not only about the world-class roads but also about the behavior of the general public.

All Videos

DNA: What was main reason behind Shinzo Abe's assassination?
4:23
DNA: What was main reason behind Shinzo Abe's assassination?
DNA: Shinzo Abe assassination - India has lost its most 'trusted friend'
13:19
DNA: Shinzo Abe assassination - India has lost its most 'trusted friend'
DNA: Who is behind the assassination of Shinzo Abe?
9:48
DNA: Who is behind the assassination of Shinzo Abe?
DNA: Cloud bursts near Amarnath cave, rescue operation underway
1:25
DNA: Cloud bursts near Amarnath cave, rescue operation underway
Rishi Sunak, Indian origin leader who could be the next UK PM | Zee English News | World
Rishi Sunak, Indian origin leader who could be the next UK PM | Zee English News | World

Trending Videos

4:23
DNA: What was main reason behind Shinzo Abe's assassination?
13:19
DNA: Shinzo Abe assassination - India has lost its most 'trusted friend'
9:48
DNA: Who is behind the assassination of Shinzo Abe?
1:25
DNA: Cloud bursts near Amarnath cave, rescue operation underway
Rishi Sunak, Indian origin leader who could be the next UK PM | Zee English News | World
DNA Video,Bundelkhand,Bundelkhand Expressway,bundelkhand expressway latest news,bundelkhand expressway latest update,bundelkhand expressway current status,bundelkhand expressway update,bundelkhand expressway progress,bundelkhand expressway new update,bundelkhand news,bundelkhand expressway news,bundelkhand expressway route,bundelkhand expressway construction,bundelkhand expressway inauguration,bundelkhand expressway ground report,bundelkhand expressway project,DNA,