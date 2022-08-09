DNA: When will there be a ban on 'Chinese Manjha'?

In this DNA report, understand about the deadly hobbies of Delhiites. This hobby is none other than kite flying. This hobby has become fatal because today kite-flyers use Chinese manjha. And this manjha has become an enemy of people's lives.

| Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 12:04 AM IST

