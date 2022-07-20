NewsVideos

DNA: Who are looking at 'caste' of Agniveers?

Understand from this report how propaganda is being run against the armed forces through politics. The government had brought the Agneepath scheme for recruitment in the army, but now a new controversy has arisen over it. The opposition has alleged that for the first time, candidates are being asked their religion and caste for recruitment in the army.

|Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 12:50 AM IST
