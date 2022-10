DNA: Who has the treatment of E-Waste?

| Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 11:38 PM IST

According to the Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE), an organization that monitors e-waste around the world, about 5 billion 300 million phones will be thrown around the world this year. That is, more than 530 crore phones will be thrown and you can estimate how big this number is, from the fact that today the total population of India is only about 130 crores. Watch the danger analysis of e-waste in DNA.