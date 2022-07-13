DNA: Who introduced the story of Muslim shepherd discovering Amarnath cave?

Between 1526 and 1857, when India was ruled by the Mughals, the history at that time was written by the court historians of the Mughals. They presented Mughal rulers as the heroes of India. Even today, the people of our country know the same truth about the Amarnath cave, which has been disseminated by the historians of our country for decades.

| Updated: Jul 13, 2022, 01:42 AM IST

