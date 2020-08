DNA: Who is responsible for the death of Meritorious Sudiksha?

In a tragic incident on Monday (10 August), Sudiksha, a girl from Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar, who received a scholarship worth Rs 3.83 crore to study in the US, died after falling from a bike. Sudiksha was being chased by some eve-teasers, when she was going to visit her relatives in Sikandrabad with her uncle Manoj Bhati.