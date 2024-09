videoDetails

DNA: Why Rahul Gandhi praises China in America?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 10, 2024, 01:50 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi has gone on a three day visit to America. This is the first time he has gone on a foreign tour as the leader of the opposition. He met the NRIs at the University of Texas in America. He addressed the gathering here. In his address, Rahul Gandhi praised China a lot.