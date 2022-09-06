NewsVideos

DNA: Who is responsible for the poor condition of Bangalore?

The people of Bangalore are thinking of increasing their budget. In view of the situation created after the rains in Cyber ​​City, people will now have to buy a separate vehicle for each season. It has been raining heavily in Bangalore for the last three days. Water is visible all around here. People have to take the help of tractors to get out of the house and go to the office.

|Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 11:30 PM IST
