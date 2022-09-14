DNA: Who is spreading the rumors of child theft?

What happened to the sadhus in Sangli is just one example. These days, strong winds are blowing in many states of the country with rumors of child theft. As soon as the rumor of child theft spreads, the mob catches the innocent and beats them up.

