DNA: Who is the 'mastermind' of anti-Brahmin slogans in JNU?

| Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 11:32 PM IST

Once again pictures and videos like breaking the society have come from Jawaharlal Nehru University (Delhi). For the last few years, JNU has been at the center of controversies many times. This time, slogans like disturbing the peace have been written on the walls of many buildings located in the premises of JNU campus. In these slogans, objectionable slogans were written against the two sections of Sanatan Dharma. So there, slogans were written in support of one community.