DNA: Who is troubled by the power of Indian flag?

75 years ago on 22 July 1947, the Constituent Assembly of India accepted the tricolor as the national flag. Before this, India has no national flag. The national flag of any country is a symbol of the national feelings of that country. But it is unfortunate that when the tricolor of India is celebrating its 75th birthday, then a politics has started on this too.

| Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 11:40 PM IST

