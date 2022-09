DNA: Whose stomach is getting filled with mid day meal?

| Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 11:32 PM IST

In the name of mid-day meal scheme in government schools, the system and governments of our country are playing lewd jokes with 11 crore 80 lakh children every day. A picture of this has come from Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. It is seen in the video that children have been given salt with rice in the name of mid-day meal. There is neither vegetables nor pulses in their plate but this menu is not matching with the mid-day meal plate.