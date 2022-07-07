NewsVideos

DNA: Why are Muslims scared of Assam government's decision?

During the year 2019-20, there were a lot of protests in our country over the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC. At that time, a movement against the CAA law in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh went on for more than 100 days. Once again, the debate has started in this matter. The Assam government has identified five tribes and considered them to be originally from Assam. They have been given the status of indigenous Muslims. It is also being said that this decision of the government is part of the process of identifying those people who have illegally entered Assam from Bangladesh.

|Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 12:04 AM IST
