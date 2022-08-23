DNA: Why China upset with India-Taiwan relations?

China is constantly threatening Taiwan and America, but these threats of China are not having any effect on both the countries. Perhaps America and Taiwan have understood that China can only threaten. In this DNA report, see what are the possibilities for India in the midst of the ongoing dispute between China and Taiwan.

