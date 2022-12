videoDetails

DNA: Why did China come to Unlock from Zero Policy?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 27, 2022, 11:42 PM IST

While caution is being increased on Corona in India, on the other hand, according to media reports, there is no space left even to keep the dead bodies in China. All such pictures are going viral. The question is arising that despite having lakhs of corona cases in China, why is Unlocking being done?