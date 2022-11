DNA: Why did the iPhone makers get angry in China?

| Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 12:24 AM IST

This news of DNA is for those who use Apple products and those who intend to buy iPhone. Recently, it has been seen that iphone 14 or any iphone is not easily available at any shop or at Apple Store. Most of the shopkeepers are saying that Apple products have reduced in the market. So the question is whether Apple has reduced the manufacturing of its products, or is it a marketing strategy.